LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $2.39 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00006049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00453362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.31 or 0.27815598 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.