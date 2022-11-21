Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Reaches $1,192.06 on Top Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,192.06 or 0.07539850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $19.96 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.36 or 0.08688052 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00468304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.14 or 0.28745403 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

