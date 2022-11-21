Litecoin Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $69.48 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $69.48 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,752,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,696,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00212899 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
