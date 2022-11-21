Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 627,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,001,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $326,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 135,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. 9,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

