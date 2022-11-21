Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.03

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 11108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Longview Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $17,676,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,205,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 1,495,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 437,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $7,120,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

