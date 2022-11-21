Loom Network (LOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.35 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and $25.35 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

