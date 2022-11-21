L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $372.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $372.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

