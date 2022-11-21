Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lyft to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,036. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

