Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Cowen downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lyft to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.21.
Lyft Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,036. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
