MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 11,067 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $774,800.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,062,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,468,296.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,006. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

