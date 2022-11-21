MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 11,067 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $774,800.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,062,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,468,296.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 209,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,006. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.