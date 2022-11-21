Magic Internet Money Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00006308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $894,697.34 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

