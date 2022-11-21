Main Management LLC Invests $175,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,814. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

