Main Management LLC Invests $53,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 357,581 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 248,221 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 35.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 5,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

