Main Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

