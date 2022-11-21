Main Management LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

