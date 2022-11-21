Main Management LLC Sells 51,959 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Main Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,959 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000.

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $11.75 on Monday, reaching $296.66. 174,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,813. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $322.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.72.

