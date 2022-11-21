Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after buying an additional 494,150 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 863,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 258,886 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

XENE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,417. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

