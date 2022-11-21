Main Street Research LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 6.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $61.74. 304,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,754. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

