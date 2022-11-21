Main Street Research LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

NYSE ALB traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.33. 22,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,697. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

