Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 602,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,612,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.