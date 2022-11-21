Main Street Research LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. 77,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.