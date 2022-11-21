Main Street Research LLC Sells 80 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.00.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $536.35. 17,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

