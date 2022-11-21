Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.8 %

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 206,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.