Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $54.24 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $54,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

LIN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.32. 13,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,432. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

