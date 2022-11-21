Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $70.89 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 44,010 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $208.12. The stock had a trading volume of 92,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day moving average is $200.84. The company has a market cap of $393.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

