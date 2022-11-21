Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,683 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. Markel comprises 4.8% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Markel worth $115,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,272.00. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,377. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,244.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

