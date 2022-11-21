Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 100,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,298,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.