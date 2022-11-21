Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.59. 248,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,388. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
