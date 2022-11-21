Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total transaction of $2,111,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.59. 248,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,388. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $270.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

