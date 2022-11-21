Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 50.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 6.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 19.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

