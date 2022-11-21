Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 178917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Mason Graphite Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 27.17 and a current ratio of 74.87. The firm has a market cap of C$21.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

