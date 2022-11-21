Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $75,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,406. The firm has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

