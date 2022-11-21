Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.