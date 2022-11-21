Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,837 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $163,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.