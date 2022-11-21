Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of Metro stock opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.41. Metro has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

