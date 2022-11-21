Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.07 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Midas has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $34.16 or 0.00216159 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $89.07 million and $126,147.63 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08782098 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00467112 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.14 or 0.28661023 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 34.52398822 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $99,346.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

