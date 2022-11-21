MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. MOBOX has a total market cap of $70.54 million and $5.65 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,733,343 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

