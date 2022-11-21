Moffett Nathanson Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $93.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Moffett Nathanson to $93.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Cowen reduced their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 762.52%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,590 shares of company stock worth $584,168. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 48.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 79,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,522,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.