Monero Price Reaches $127.46 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $127.46 or 0.00805599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $118.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,818.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00394401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00024264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00114744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00663183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00235802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00239473 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,861 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

