Monero (XMR) Price Hits $129.24 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.35 billion and $61.87 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $129.24 or 0.00799619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00372403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00109935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00636553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00233043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00232415 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,203,398 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

