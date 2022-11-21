Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 91650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$966,175.00 and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

