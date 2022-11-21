MUSE ENT NFT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,239.61 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $377.45 million and $80,239.61 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.36 or 0.08688052 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00468304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.14 or 0.28745403 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.4406618 USD and is down -9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,210.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

