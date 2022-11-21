Muzinich & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance comprises about 4.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of New Mountain Finance worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

