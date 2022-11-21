Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital accounts for approximately 2.3% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.33. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,514. The company has a market capitalization of $770.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

