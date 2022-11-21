Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 36,909 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,909 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 6.0% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $9,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.46. 21,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

