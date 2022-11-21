MVL (MVL) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, MVL has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market cap of $68.37 million and $3.77 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00456820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.36 or 0.28027754 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,102,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

