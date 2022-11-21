My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Capitalization of $838,179.14 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $838,179.14 and $742,530.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.60 or 0.01621973 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012665 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00036380 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00045638 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.98 or 0.01662313 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

