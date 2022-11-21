National Bankshares Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$61.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,915. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The company has a market cap of C$63.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

