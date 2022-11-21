Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $338,512.34

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded up 3% against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $338,512.34 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00009333 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,926,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,414,198 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
