NEM Price Up 5.8% This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEM has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $282.39 million and $14.43 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

