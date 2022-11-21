Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.93. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NEXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Nexa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $664.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.