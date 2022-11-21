Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.93. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $664.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

