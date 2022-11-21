NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.56. 12,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,259,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

